Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 8.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $150,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,925. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

