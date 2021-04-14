Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 34,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,134. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

