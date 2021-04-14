Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.44. 304,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

