Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $338.49. 1,557,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day moving average is $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

