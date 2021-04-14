Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 816,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

