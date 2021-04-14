Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 229,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,507. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

