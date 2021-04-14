Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,002,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.87. The stock had a trading volume of 235,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $338.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

