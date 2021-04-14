Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after buying an additional 1,001,960 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after buying an additional 808,494 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,571 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.