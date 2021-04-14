Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 766,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. 621,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The firm has a market cap of $464.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

