Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 11,760 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $70,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,820,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. 72,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

