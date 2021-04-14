Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,920 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 429,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 220,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,265.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.07. 46,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,334. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

