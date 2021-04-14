Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,565 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.9% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $184.22. 7,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,800. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

