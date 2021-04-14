Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,277 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 574,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.