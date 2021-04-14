Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $642.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,276. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $577.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

