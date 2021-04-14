Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $188,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. 658,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.