ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.49. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management grew its stake in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

