ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $323.97

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $323.97 and last traded at $320.97, with a volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

