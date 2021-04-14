ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML stock opened at $629.12 on Wednesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.41 and its 200 day moving average is $492.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

