ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €445.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €445.00 ($523.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €466.42 ($548.73).

