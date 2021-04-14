ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $631.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.41 and a 200 day moving average of $492.50. ASML has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,125,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,657,000 after buying an additional 5,258,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,835 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,837.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

