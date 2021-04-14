ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,448 ($71.18) on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,564.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,016.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

