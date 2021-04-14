ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 136.4% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. ASOS has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

