Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 238.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

