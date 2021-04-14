Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.79. Astronics shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 190 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Astronics by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

