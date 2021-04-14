Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Athene worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATH opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

