Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

