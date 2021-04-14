Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

PZZA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,947. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

