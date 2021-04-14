Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.86. The company had a trading volume of 308,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $415.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.00 and its 200-day moving average is $372.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

