Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Up 139.3% in March

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

ATCX opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $365.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

