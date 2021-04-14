Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $137.55 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

