Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.00

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

