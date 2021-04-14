AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,344,200 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the March 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of AUOTY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 362,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

