Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.66

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and traded as high as $22.10. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 31,056 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

