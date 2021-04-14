Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $3,839.15 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $3,839.15 or 0.06162072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $56.05 million and $19.33 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.