AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) traded up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.37. 123,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 146,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -146.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

