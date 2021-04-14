Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,632. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.