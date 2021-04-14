Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Autohome worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $75,848,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Autohome by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

NYSE ATHM opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

