Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.