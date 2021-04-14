Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

