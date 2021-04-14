AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoNation stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

