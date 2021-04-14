Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Autonio has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.