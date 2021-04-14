AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1,706.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Motco boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

AVB stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

