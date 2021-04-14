Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.29 ($0.42). Approximately 3,405,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,404,915% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.84 ($0.40).

The company has a market cap of £26.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

