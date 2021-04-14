Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $766,950.03 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $766,950.03 and approximately $91,309.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00753858 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

