AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 31% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $221,446.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars.

