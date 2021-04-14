Azuki Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $371,494.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,364,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,281,638 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

