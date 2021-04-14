AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the March 15th total of 669,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

AZRX stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

