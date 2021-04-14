B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,578,401 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $359,747,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

