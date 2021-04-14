B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.16

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 19187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.01%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,888.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,045 shares of company stock valued at $748,690 and sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

