B. Riley Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.74 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

